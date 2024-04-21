Dat Fire Jerk Chicken announces rebuilding campaign, food truck event

article

The owner of a popular Jamaican restaurant on Northside Drive that was destroyed by fire on Saturday morning has announced a rebuilding campaign and food truck event.

The fire started around 11:30 a.m. at Dat Fire Jerk Chicken at 226 Northside Drive. According to the Atlanta fire department, the fire was accidental.

In response to the fire, Chef Jay John, the owner of Dat Fire, issued a statement on Sunday expressing gratitude for the safety of all involved. He stated, "Yesterday, the unthinkable happened. Our flagship restaurant suffered significant damage due to an accidental fire. Fortunately, thanks to the swift action of our staff and emergency services, no one was hurt in the incident."

Despite the setback, Chef Jay John conveyed the restaurant's determination to rebuild and continue serving the Atlanta community. He announced the launch of the #DatFireWillRiseAgain campaign to facilitate donations towards rebuilding efforts.

To demonstrate their commitment and resilience, Dat Fire Jerk Chicken will operate its food truck, featuring a limited menu, in the restaurant's parking lot from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. John says the event will serve as both a symbol of perseverance and an opportunity for the community to support the restaurant's restoration efforts by purchasing meals or making donations.

Contributions to the rebuilding efforts can also be made at https://bit.ly/DatFireWillRiseAgain, and further updates can be found on the restaurant's website www.DatFireJerkChicken.com and Instagram @DatFireJerkChicken.

Read full statement from Chef Jay John below:

"Yesterday, the unthinkable happened. Our flagship restaurant suffered significant damage due to an accidental fire. Fortunately, thanks to the swift action of our staff and emergency services, no one was hurt in the incident, but the devastation of a thriving dream burned down to piles of ash and rubble, is a painful reality that we are left to face. However, despite a situation that, under most circumstances, would break us, our spirit remains unbroken, and we are up for the challenge of rebuilding the dream, fueled by the support and love we continue to receive from the Atlanta Community.

We are hopeful and committed to rebuilding and reopening the restaurant as swiftly as possible. In the meantime, we will continue serving the Atlanta community through our food truck, which launched last year. The food truck is fully operational and remains available for private bookings, but will also follow a public schedule that we will announce soon on our website and social media platforms.

This is a very unfortunate incident, but what gives us joy in this moment is the love and support shown to us from our loyal customers and the community. From the moment our story hit the news to now, people have been asking how they can help us during this critical phase, so we have launched the #DatFireWillRiseAgain campaign, which is hosted through a GoFundMe page we set up to facilitate donations towards our rebuilding efforts. Through that page, the community can learn more about the key areas for our fundraising, find out details on how and where we will serve up our delicious menu, and make donations to help sustain our business and employees as we restore Dat Fire to its former glory, and perhaps making it even better!

Dat Fire is more than just a restaurant; it is a gathering spot cherished by the Atlanta community and loved for our ire atmosphere and our service, delivered by a team who feels more like family to everyone who walks through our doors. We will keep everyone informed every step of the way through our rebuild and we look forward to welcoming Atlanta back to the restaurant very soon!"