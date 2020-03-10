Dash camera captures man breaking into SUV, stealing purse

Police are searching for a man who was captured on camera breaking into a vehicle in Gwinnett County.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, in a parking lot in the 3800 block of Venture Drive.

According to police, a man parked his dark-colored Honda near a Ford SUV, then broke into the vehicle. Investigators said he stole a white purse and everything inside the handbag.

The suspect failed to notice a dash-camera mounted in the SUV, which happened to record the entire thing. He's seen rummaging through the vehicle before fleeing.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.