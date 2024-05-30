Dash cam: Wanted driver caught after police chase through Sandy Springs

Dash cam footage caught the scary moments when a traffic stop turned into a police chase in Sandy Springs.

Officials say Brian Atsu fled from two traffic stops - one in Alpharetta and another in Sandy Springs - earlier on Tuesday.

Investigators say they found Atsu had several outstanding warrants out of Forsyth County and Dawson County for narcotics violations.

After tracking Atsu's black BMW X6 to the Morgan Falls Road area, officers found the car at the Harbor Pointe Apartments.

Instead of surrendering to police, officials say Atsu fled and was stopped by spike strips and a PIT maneuver on Dalrymple Road.

Atsu was taken into custody after a short chase on foot and charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, driving with an expired registration, improper lane change, reckless driving, possession of a Schedule II narcotic, and felony obstruction.

"As a reminder to the criminals, your felonious acts WILL NOT be tolerated in Sandy Springs," the department wrote on Facebook.