Atlanta man wins $12.1M at World Series of Poker main event

An Atlanta man has taken home the top prize at the World Series of Poker's main event world championship.

Daniel Weinman won $12.1 million dollars Monday - the largest payout in the event's history.

The 35-year-old man from Atlanta beat over 10,000 players fighting for the combined pool of $93.39 million.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the entry pool for the event smashed the record number of entrants set in 2006.

According to ESPN, Weinman wasn't even sure he would compete this year.

"I was honestly on the fence about even coming back and playing this tournament," he told reporters.

But after 164 hands at the final table, he's grateful he did.

"To win this main event, it doesn't feel real. I mean, there is so much luck in a poker tournament. I thought I played very well," Weinman said.