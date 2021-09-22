Daniel Craig says next James Bond should not be a woman

The latest leading man to play James Bond says the next person to play the iconic role should not be a woman.

In a recent interview, actor Daniel Craig said, "why would a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?"

He also said there should be better parts for women and actors of color.

A James Bond producer said something similar, that James Bond can be any color, but the character is a man.

Rumors are circulating that Craig's final film as 007, "No Time To Die," will end with access Lashana Lynch being dubbed the next 007.

But Lynch, who plays an MI6 agent in the film, says she has no interest in taking over the Bond role permanently.

