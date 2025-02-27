Dangerous curve on Blackwell Road sparks safety concerns among homeowners

The Brief Homeowners along Blackwell Road are facing safety concerns due to a dangerous curve causing frequent vehicle crashes into their yards. Residents report multiple incidents, including cars crashing into backyards and damaging property, with one neighbor's mailbox being struck by a vehicle. The county has attempted to address the issue by lowering the speed limit to 30 mph and adding warning signs, but residents feel these measures are insufficient.



Homeowners along Blackwell Road have been grappling with a dangerous curve that has become notorious for causing vehicles to crash into their yards.

This ongoing issue has left behind a trail of wreckage and heightened safety concerns among residents.

The backstory:

Rick Williamson, a resident of the area, shared his experiences, stating, "I hear this loud noise, and I knew right off the bat what it was." He recounted a recent incident where a red truck lost control and plowed through his backyard, causing significant damage. "Went right through the shrubs and skimmed another tree over there, and they hit this tree behind me where it finally stopped," he explained.

What we know:

The curve has been a persistent problem, with multiple residents reporting similar incidents. Williamson noted that his next-door neighbor has had several cars crash into his backyard, even tearing down his fence. Another neighbor experienced a truck becoming airborne and hitting a tree. Across the street, Cindy Brumfield has also been affected, describing the curve as "just dangerous." She recounted a recent event where a car struck her mailbox, sending it flying. "Came barreling around this curve and came up on my sidewalk, knocked down my mailbox," she said. "We're scared to get our mail. This curve is horrible."

In response to these complaints, the county has taken measures to address the issue by lowering the speed limit to 30 mph and adding black-and-yellow warning signs. However, residents like Williamson feel these efforts have been insufficient. "There's one lying in the grass over there that they took out on the way into my yard," he remarked, highlighting the ineffectiveness of the signs.

What they're saying:

The primary concern among residents is safety. Williamson expressed his fears about the potential consequences of the dangerous curve, stating, "That's the main concern for us—safety." Some crashes have resulted in serious injuries, with Williamson recalling an incident where it took emergency responders about an hour and a half to extricate a driver from a car.

What's next:

Cobb County officials have acknowledged the issue and informed FOX 5 that they are actively investigating the situation. Residents are hopeful that further action will be taken to enhance safety and prevent future accidents.