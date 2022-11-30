Body camera video shows former NFL defensive back arrested on theft charges at Atlanta airport

Police body camera footage shows a former NFL player arrested on theft charges in the baggage claim area of the Atlanta airport. Police said Damian Parms rifled through luggage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Officers questioned the former NFL pro in the baggage claim area of the airport.

Police said Parms — who had brief stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers — allegedly picked up someone else's bag from a carousel and took it to another area. Police said he searched the bag and pulled out a phone charger and carried the other contents to the opposite side to leave the bag on a different carousel. Police said he then left the building.

Police said Parms was spotted in the luggage two-and-one-half hours after he was initially at the airport. Body camera video shows officers arresting him.

In the video, an officer asks Parms, "Did you fly?"

"No," Parms replies.

"OK, so you had no business even coming to a carousel," the officer said.