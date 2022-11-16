Police: Woman wanted for 'skip scan' scam at Dalton Dollar General

article

Police in Dalton, Georgia are asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of trying to "skip scan" multiple items at a Dollar General self-checkout kiosk.

Officials with the Dalton Police Department say the incident happened on Oct. 14 shortly before 7 p.m. at the Dollar General store on the 500 block of N. Glenwood Avenue.

According to police, employees began getting suspicious when the woman rang up a shopping cart full of items that added up to be only around $30.

The woman was trying to pay with cash, but the self-checkout station only accepted cards, which made an employee have to take over the transaction.

When the employee started re-scanning items, police say they noticed the products were ringing up much lower than they should have.

Claiming that the price was the same as what was on the shelf, the woman left the store with just a few of the items in her cart. It was later when reviewing security footage that the employee noticed the woman only scanned a few of the items and put the others away without scanning them.

Police described the suspect as a woman with long dark hair who was wearing a white top, blue jeans, and sunglasses.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Dalton Police Department.