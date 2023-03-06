Dahlonega Chocolate Crawl puts sweets in the spotlight

Dahlonega is famous for many things. Gold, of course, and a charming downtown square. Oh, and how can we forget the abundance of nearby wineries?

But this week, another Dahlonega favorite is in the spotlight. And trust us, we weren’t about to miss a chance to spend a morning in the North Georgia city when chocolate was involved!

Dahlonega’s annual Chocolate Crawl returns today through Sunday, March 12th, highlighting several of the city’s top sweet shops and restaurants. Organized by the Dahlonega-Lumpkin County Chamber & Visitors Bureau, the week-long event is essentially a decadent tour of the city, encouraging people to stop in at the participating establishments and enjoy select free samples and specials for purchase…all featuring chocolate, of course. This year, organizers have created a new passport (available at the Visitors Center) in which visitors may track their stops along the Chocolate Crawl while also qualifying for prize drawings.

So, what’s on the menu for this year’s Dahlonega Chocolate Crawl? Local sweet shops like Paul Thomas Chocolates, My Vintage Gypsy Teas & Magickal Makings, and Bourbon Street Grille are among the participating establishments, which means candy, fudge, tea, and chocolate beignets, for starters!

For more information on this year’s Dahlonega Chocolate Crawl (including a look at the participating businesses), click here. And click the video player to check out our morning "panning for chocolate" in North Georgia’s golden city!