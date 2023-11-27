'Don't click the links': Cyber Monday scammers targeting online bargain hunters

Many of us will head online to shop on Cyber Monday and throughout the holiday season. Scammers are already at work to take advantage of people looking for a good deal.

According to the National Retail Federation, over half of Americans will shop online this holiday season, spending over $950 billion in stores and online.

Retailers are taking notice, with deals happening sooner than in years past.

"One thing I've noticed, especially as we've gotten closer here to Thanksgiving, is daily emails. I think I've deleted, personally, maybe 40 or 50 a day," said Jon Powell from Moore Colson CPAs and Advisors.

While the deals in those emails or texts may look tempting, experts say don't click on the links.

"If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. You can still get that same deal if it's a real deal by actually going straight to the website," Powell explained.

"I click that link, it installs malware or malicious software onto my phone, and then it actually takes me to the website of that vendor, so I don't even notice anything happened," he added.

The BBB also recommends only shopping on trustworthy sites, always using a credit card, and to be on the lookout for false advertising.

Experts say running antivirus programs and looking for apps you didn't install can help you spot if you've been compromised.

"For all your banking sites, make sure you've got multifactor authentication turned on because if your password gets compromised, and you've got to have a second factor to be notified, it's just so much harder for the hacker," Powell explained.