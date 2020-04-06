CVS opens drive-thru testing site at Georgia Tech

CVS Health is offering free rapid COVID-19 tests in downtown Atlanta.

The drive-thru testing site is located at a parking deck on the Georgia Tech Campus at 352 Peachtree Place. Officials will be able to accommodate multiple lanes of cars at one time.

Tests will be open, by appointment, seven days a week.

Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Testing will not be available to everyone. It will only be available to Georgia residents who meet the criteria listed by the CDC.

At full capacity, the site will be able to conduct up to 1,000 tests per day. The process will take about 30 minutes from specimen collection to the delivery of the results.

"Increased access to rapid testing remains one of our top priorities in order to identify more cases, get Georgians the care they need, and prevent further infection in our communities," said Governor Kemp. "This unique, public-private partnership will strengthen our testing capability as we continue to take the fight to COVID-19 in Georgia, and we are grateful for CVS Health's support to stop the spread of the virus."

