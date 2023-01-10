Speeding driver who fled from GSP dies after fiery crash in southeast Atlanta, troopers say

article

A driver who the Georgia State Patrol says fled from troopers has died after the chase ended in a fiery crash in southeast Atlanta.

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol say they spotted a white Chevrolet Silverado driving west along Interstate 20 doing 90 mph. Trooper say they attempted to pull over the pickup truck, but continued, exiting onto Flat Shoals Road.

Troopers say the driver ended up speeding west along Custer Avenue. The driver did not stop at the red light at the Moreland Avenue intersection, crashing to a gray SUV traveling north, trooper say.

The pickup truck caught fire and troopers say they had to pull the driver out.

Trooper say the driver was unresponsive and eventually was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

The name of the driver has not been released.

The driver of the SUV suffered only minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Troopers say there was no contact between the pickup truck and their patrol vehicles during the chase.

The crash remains under investigation.