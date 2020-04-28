Curtis Woodhouse wins High 5 for Teachers contest

You voted -- and now, we have a winner for this year's High 5 for Teachers contest.

Mr. Curtis Woodhouse of West Lake High School took the vote in this year's contest, receiving the grand prize of $2,500 for his school, furnished by Montlick & Associates.

"I was shocked! I didn't know what to expect," says the criminal justice teacher. "I know all of my members were definitely voting, and hourly I had family voting, but I was shocked when they said, 'You won.'"

Along with teaching, Woodhouse created a program called Future Leaders of West Lake -- or, F.L.O.W. -- aimed at teaching students leadership skills and engaging them in the community.

Congratulations to Curtis Woodhouse and West Lake High School -- click on the video player to check out our "virtual check presentation" with this year's High 5 Teacher!