Cumming mayor revises social distancing order following initial uproar

The city of Cumming has issued a new order to encourage residents to practice social distancing but then changed its mind.

The late afternoon order comes after Cumming's mayor bowed to public pressure Wednesday morning and rescinded his initial social distancing order Wednesday morning.

City Mayor Troy Brumbalow issued a statement on the city's official Facebook page early Wednesday stating he had rescinded the city's initial social distancing order, effective immediately.

Residents were outraged when, in issuing the social distancing order, the mayor stated that he would swear in up to 150 policemen. Under the city charter, the mayor can appoint special policemen during times of emergency.

The mayor and city administrator now said that was never the intent, and the mayor was speaking of action that would be taken in a worst-case scenario.

The mayor said that while the intent of the order was to protect the public from the spread of COVID-19, it is obvious that many Cumming residents don't want government mandating the recommendations of public health officials.

FOX 5's Deidra Dukes spoke with City Administrator Phil Higgins by phone following the announcement.

Higgins said, "It's unfortunate that things got communicated the way it did, and we take responsibility where it lies. We take responsibility for that miscommunication."

Higgins said the city issued the order so its police officers could cite individuals who were defying the social distancing recommendations put in place by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and President Donald Trump.

Higgins said, "Unfortunately it got kind of misconstrued, the meat of the order, where it said we could empower up to 150 special sworn-in policemen to help out, that was a worst-case scenario."

"Where you know, our hospitals were overrun, we are setting up triage units in local gymnasiums and hospitals you know we would need some help. We only have 18 police on the city police force."

Late Wednesday, Mayor Brumbalow issued a revised social distancing order, which did not include the mayor possibly adding additional police in response to the pandemic.

While the city's social distancing order has been revised, Higgins said the order prohibiting in restaurant dining remains in effect.