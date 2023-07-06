Cumming man dead after fatal collision involving driver under influence, police say

A 48-year-old man from Cumming is dead and a 24-year-old woman is facing serious charges after a fatal collision on July 5 in Forsyth County.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Yamilet Sanchez Pagan of Gainesville was driving a red Dodge Ram 2500 truck west on Parks Road when her vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a gray F-150 head on.

The driver of the F-150, Salvador Cervantes Bernal, was pronounced dead at the scene. Pagan was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

It was determined by the sheriff's office that Pagan was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash and warrants were obtained for her arrest. She is being charged with Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Reckless Driving, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Maintain Lane and Failure to Maintain Insurance. Once Pagan is released from the hospital she will be taken into custody.