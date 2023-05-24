Knives, Guns: Violent fight breaks out between teens, adults at skate park

Someone brought a gun to a knife fight at a skate park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say it began as an exchange of words between a big group of teenagers and young adults at Fowler Park. It quickly became physical when someone whipped out a knife and cut someone else.

One of the young adults took out a gun and told the person holding the knife to drop it.

Two people were taken into custody.

The slicing victim's injuries were non-life-threatening. Their age has not been revealed.

Authorities have not said what caused the initial argument. They have also not identified any of the people involved.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the situation.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the situation.