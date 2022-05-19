Person shot dead in parking lot of College Park apartments, police say

article

College Park police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex off of Camp Creek Parkway.

Officials tell FOX 5 they were called to the 2700 block of Camp Creek Parkway shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of the complex.

A medical examiner pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the man was last leaving an apartment with someone he knew moments before the gunshots were heard. Officers have detained the other man involved and are questioning him.

Police have not released the names of the victim or the other man.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131, its tip line at 404.768.8664 or Crime Stoppers at 404.577. TIPS (8477).