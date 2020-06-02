Cristobal forms, eyes Gulf Coast states

article

The earliest third named storm on record has developed in the Bay of Campeche.

June 2, 2020

Tropical Storm Cristobal is near the Mexican coast with max winds at 40 mph.

Sea surface temperatures are very warm and conducive to strengthening in the days ahead.



Long-range models place the storm in the central Gulf of Mexico by Saturday morning.

Interests along the Texas and Louisiana coasts should pay close attention to the movement of this storm in the days ahead.



Right now, north Georgia can expect a summer-like week with scattered showers and storms most of the week.



Stay with the FOX 5 Storm Team for Cristobal updates all week long.