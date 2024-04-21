Crisp County off-duty deputy arrested for DUI after crash

article

An off-duty deputy for Crisp County Sheriff's Office was arrested after a two-vehicle crash on April 21 near 24th Avenue East and 4th Street in Cordele, according to the sheriff's office.

Kendall Evans, 22, was arrested for alleged DUI and booked into the Crisp County Detention Center. Evans has been released on bond and is suspended pending investigation.

Two individuals were transported to Crisp Regional Hospital after the crash and were later released.

Georgia State Patrol is in charge of the investigation into the crash.