Crews working to repair main break in DeKalb County

DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are working to repair a 16-inch water main break near Peachcrest Road.

Officials told FOX 5 crews have been working since Friday evening to make extensive repairs will need to be made to fix a structural failure to the main water line.

Some DeKalb Watershed customers who live near Glenwood Avenue and Columbia Drive may have low water pressure or some water outages.

According to officials, if someone experiences brown water, they should run their faucets until the water is clear.

Anyone with questions should call the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.

