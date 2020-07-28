Crews removing Confederate monument from McDonough Square

For the second night, protesters took to McDonough Square after the Henry County Board of Commissioners voted earlier this month to remove a Confederate statue.

Monday was reportedly the day the statue, that was donated by the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1910, was supposed to come down. There is actually no record of the monument being accepted as a donation.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, McDonough Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol were all on hand to keep the peace. At least oner person was arrested and many protesters, who had been surrounding the monument, were forced off the sidewalk as crews worked to remove it Tuesday.

A crane was brought in to begin removing the monument at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

While state law prohibits the removal of monuments, the county attorney told commissioners that it does allow for local governments to "take appropriate measures to preserve, protect or interpret" them.

