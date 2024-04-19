Crews battling fire at DeKalb County church

article

Crews are battling a fire that broke out at a DeKalb County Church early Friday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the fire started around 4:45 a.m. at the Celestial Church of Christ on Richards Road off Covington Highway.

According to firefighters, the flames spread to two rooms inside the church, burning about a third of the building.

The rest of the building has been damaged by the smoke and water.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Billy Heath/FOX 5)

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire.

Crews are working to determine what started the blaze.