Crews battling fire at DeKalb County church
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews are battling a fire that broke out at a DeKalb County Church early Friday morning.
Officials tell FOX 5 the fire started around 4:45 a.m. at the Celestial Church of Christ on Richards Road off Covington Highway.
According to firefighters, the flames spread to two rooms inside the church, burning about a third of the building.
The rest of the building has been damaged by the smoke and water.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire.
Crews are working to determine what started the blaze.