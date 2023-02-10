Crews battle two overnight house fires in DeKalb County

Firefighters in DeKalb County had a busy and challenging night after flames broke out at multiple homes within three hours of each other.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., crews rushed to the 5400 block of Whisperwood Trail in Stone Mountain after getting a call about a fire at a two-store split-level home.

Responding to the scene, firefighters could see the games popping out from the roofline.

At first, crews say they feared that someone was still trapped inside the house.

"Upon arrival there was someone standing outside of the structure stating there was still someone inside. So we were ready for a rescue, but luckily there was no one else inside the structure, and we were able to extinguish the flames," DeKalb County Fire Capt. Jaeson Daniel said.

Officials say the distance between the nearby fire hydrant and the home caused some difficulties battling the blaze, but thankfully crews were able to get the fire under control relatively quickly.

A short time later, crews responded to another house fire call just two miles away from the first on the 800 block of Second Street South.

Crews tell FOX 5 that two people inside the home woke up to the smell of smoke and found a fire inside an unoccupied bedroom. The two residents were able to get out safely and crews quickly extinguished the blaze.

While no one was injured in either fire, crews say there may have been some pets lost inside the first home.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.