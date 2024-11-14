Crews battle massive fire at Stone Mountain home

Crews spent part of Thursday morning battling a massive house fire in Stone Mountain Village.

Officials say they were called to the fire at a home on Sheppard Road near Hamilton Street just before 11 a.m.

At the scene, crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home. DeKalb County Fire Rescue Capt. Jaeson Daniels told FOX 5 crews went inside the home to extinguish the fires, but the flames forced them out and led them to try another angle.

FOX 5 cameras saw multiple firefighters on the home's room close to the roaring flames.

While the damage to the home was extensive, Daniels said they were able to save as much of the building as they could.

Thankfully, the home's residents were able to get out of the burning building unharmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.