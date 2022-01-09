Man shot and killed during struggle for deputy's gun, GBI says

A deputy in Crawford County shot and killed Sunday after getting into a struggle with a deputy over a gun following a high-speed chase in Middle Georgia, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Denrick Demond Stallings, 47, of Roberta, was spotted just after 12:15 p.m. speeding by Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies said Stallings didn’t stop and led them on a chase that lasted several miles. It ended when deputies said Stallings crashed his car.

GEORGIA STATE PATROL TROOPER SHOOTS, WOUNDS TEENAGER DURING PURSUIT, GBI SAYS

The GBI said Stallings ran from the vehicle. Deputies chased him and fired their Taser at him, dropping him to the ground, the GBI said. As deputies were trying to place him in custody, the GBI said Stallings began to struggle with deputies over their gun.

The deputy fired his gun, the GBI said, striking Stallings. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GBI was asked by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for an independent investigation into the deadly deputy-involved shooting. Once completed, the case will be handed over to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the second shooting following a chase the GBI is investigating this weekend. About 12 hours earlier, a Georgia State Patrol trooper shot a teen during a pursuit in Toombs County. The teen was rushed to a hospital in Savannah for treatment.

