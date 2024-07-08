Crash shuts down I-75 NB in Cobb County

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Cobb County, Marietta and Atlanta officials are investigating a crash on I-75 near Mt. Paran Road. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene on July 8, 2024.

Most northbound lanes of Interstate 75 are closed due to a crash near Mt. Paran Road.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 5 p.m. and spotted emergency vehicles blocking all lanes.

The front end of a vehicle appears to have smashed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

Details surrounding the crash have not been released.

It was not immediately clear when the road would reopen.

As of 5:30 p.m., one lane of traffic had reopened.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.