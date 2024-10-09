Fiery crash temporarily shuts down I-20 East in Atlanta Wednesday morning

All lanes were blocked at a major intersection of Interstate 20 after a serious vehicle fire on Wednesday morning.

The crash and fire happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of I-20 eastbound and Hamilton E. Holmes Drive in Atlanta.

Crews responded to the scene to remove debris from the area.

FOX 5 crews at the scene spoke to a driver who says he pulled a man out of the burning vehicle.

"We got the fire extinguisher and started to slow the fire down," the driver said. "I just kept pulling until I got him out, man."

Officials have shared limited details about the crash or possible injuries.

All lanes were reopened by 6:30 a.m. although traffic remained heavy in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.