Serious crash shuts down Downtown Connector's northbound lanes

A crash has shut down all northbound lanes of the Downtown Connector early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation tell FOX 5 the crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 75/85 before University Avenue.

Crews have blocked all lanes while they work at the scene.

FOX 5 has heard reports that a person was hit by a vehicle on the interstate, but officials have not confirmed that information.

Drivers should prepare for major delays and try alternate routes while the interstate is closed.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.