Atlanta police officer involved in crash on I-75/85 NB in downtown Atlanta

A police officer with the Atlanta Police Department was involved in a crash at approximately 7:11 a.m. Wednesday near Interstate 75/85 NB in downtown Atlanta.

According to APD, the crash also involved a Nissan Altima. The driver of the Nissan is reporting injuries and an ambulance was dispatched. The officer is not reporting any injuries.

The crash resulted in three lanes being blocked until the crash could be cleared.

Another crash around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 75/85 before University Avenue claimed the life of a pedestrian.

This story is developing. Check back for details.




