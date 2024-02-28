Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
3
Wind Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until THU 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Fatal crash shuts down I-75 South in Cobb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has shut down all southbound lanes on Interstate 75 in Cobb County.

The crash happened around 4:10 a.m. on the interstate just past Canton Highway.

Officials tell FOX 5 that a man who was walking in the middle of the interstate was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Police have shut down the interstate while they work at the scene.

Investigators have not identified the man or determined why he was on the interstate. Officials have also not shared whether the driver in the crash will face charges.

The crash left traffic gridlocked from Interstate 575. Officials are asking commuters to avoid the interstate between Canton Road and North Marietta Parkway.

Drivers should prepare for major delays and use the express lanes or Highway 41 as alternate routes. 