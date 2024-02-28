Fatal crash shuts down I-75 South in Cobb County

A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has shut down all southbound lanes on Interstate 75 in Cobb County.

The crash happened around 4:10 a.m. on the interstate just past Canton Highway.

Officials tell FOX 5 that a man who was walking in the middle of the interstate was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Police have shut down the interstate while they work at the scene.

Investigators have not identified the man or determined why he was on the interstate. Officials have also not shared whether the driver in the crash will face charges.

The crash left traffic gridlocked from Interstate 575. Officials are asking commuters to avoid the interstate between Canton Road and North Marietta Parkway.

Drivers should prepare for major delays and use the express lanes or Highway 41 as alternate routes.