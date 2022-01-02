Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Crash on I-285 at Ga. 400 closes westbound lanes, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Sandy Springs
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

A crash on Interstate 285 closed three westbound lanes on Sunday morning in Atlanta.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Transportation reported a crash on Sunday morning that closed three westbound lanes for several hours on Interstate 285 at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs.

The wreck was reported at around 5:10 a.m. Few details were available while crews officials cleared the crash, but GDOT estimated it could take until at least 7 a.m. 

The crash caused minor delays on I-285 and Ga. 400.

Heavy rain swept through the Atlanta area at around 5 a.m. making for slick road conditions.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE