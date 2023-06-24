Crash forces car to careen into package store in Cobb County

A man reportedly sped off after he crashed into another car, forcing it to careen into a liquor store in Cobb County.

It happened at the Suburban Package Store on Veterans Highway on Friday afternoon.

The store owner says the man did not stop after the other car slammed through the glass.

The store owner also said that the woman inside the car had to be cut out by firefighters and is lucky to be alive.

Police have not released any information about the incident.