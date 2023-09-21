Crash shuts down Downtown Connector's southbound lanes in Fulton County

article

A vehicle crash shut down the southbound lanes on the Downtown Connector in Fulton County on Thursday morning.

Officials say the crash is on Interstate 75 and 85 South before the 14th Street exit in Fulton County.

All lanes were blocked as emergency personnel work at the scene.

The Georgia State Patrol says two cars were overturned in the multi-vehicle crash. Medics transported four people involved in the crash to Grady Memorial Hospital with minor injruies.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The crash has caused a major backup on the Downtown Connector for 40 minutes while crews worked to remove the overturned vehicles.

Officials asked motorists to prepare for delays and try to use alternate routes to avoid the traffic.