Northbound lanes re-open on I-75 following crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:05AM
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
A crash stopped traffic on Interstate 75 north of Mt. Paran Road and south of Cumberland Boulevard on Jan. 25, 2023. article

ATLANTA - A crash on Interstate 75 inside the perimeter periodically closed all northbound lanes on Wednesday morning. 

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the crash happened north of Mt. Paran Road and south of Cumberland Boulevard. 

The crash appeared to involve multiple vehicles. By 8:55 a.m., the vehicles had been moved to the shoulder of the highway. By 9:04 a.m., traffic resumed in all but the far right lane.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn if anyone was injured in the crash.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.