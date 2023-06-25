Crash closes I-285EB near Glenridge Drive

A crash closed all lanes of Interstate 285 eastbound near Glenridge Drive early Sunday morning.

According to Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 4:10 a.m. At 9:15 a.m., it appears one lane of cars is slowly moving by. Motorists should seek alternate routes if able.

The scene is expected to be cleared at approximately 10 a.m.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone has been injured.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.