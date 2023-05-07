Crack cocaine, Xanax and marijuana seized at LaGrange residence

The LaGrange Police Department's Special Investigations Unit and uniformed patrol division executed a drug search warrant on May 6 at approximately 7:20 p.m. at 800 Ringer Street. During the search, investigators seized a large amount of illegal substances and other items indicative of distribution.

The seized items included approximately 126 grams or 4.5 ounces of crack cocaine, 200 Xanax tablets, 261 grams or 9.2 ounces of marijuana, and approximately 10 grams of powder cocaine, as well as packaging materials and digital scales.

Frank Black Sr. was taken into custody during the execution of the warrant and was charged with several offenses, including Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Schedule 4 Substance with Intent to Distribute. Black was on Felony probation at the time of the incident.

Black was transported to the Troup County jail, where he was booked on the aforementioned charges.