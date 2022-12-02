14 people arrested in Coweta prostitution sting

Coweta County Sheriff's deputies and U.S. Homeland Security agents say they have arrested 14 people in a prostitution sting and rescued 3 potential victims of human trafficking.

Coweta County’s Crime Suppression Unit says it was a wide-ranging undercover operation that targeted both johns and prostitutes with the aim to identify victims of human trafficking. Investigators say this man bought youth-sized clothes for the undercover officer to change into.

In all 14-people were arrested on various changes ranging from prostitution to pander. Not pictured are three people authorities identified as victims of human trafficking, who they say are now in safe hands.

The undercover sting included deputies from Coweta County, Muscogee County, the Department of Homeland Security as the Warden for the Coweta County Prison.

Deputies say camera caught one suspect not only soliciting sex from the undercover officer, but also doing cocaine.

Investigators say those people associated with the victims of human trafficking face the possibility of federal charges as well.