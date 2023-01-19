Coweta County woman accused of shooting husband, deputies say

Coweta County deputies have arrested a woman charged with shooting her husband.

Officials say shortly after midnight on Thursday, deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office were called to the 2000 block of Smokey Road after reports of a shooting.

At the scene, deputies say they found a man with a graze wound on his abdomen.

The man told authorities that his wife had shot him.

Investigators arrested the woman and charged her with aggravated assault/family violence.

Authorities have not released the identity of either party involved.