Coweta County schools to stay closed Monday with no virtual learning

After a Thursday storm tore through parts of northern and western Georgia, Coweta County School System is still waiting to bring students back to the classroom.

In a statement from superintendent Evan Horton, the district said emergency management guidence advised not to open schools on March 29, including digital learning.

The school district is dealing with damage at several of its schools, including Newnan High School.

RELATED: EF-4 tornado damages homes, buildings and a high school in Newnan

Power is down across parts of Coweta County with some roads blocked.

Horton said the personnel and transportation required for safe daily operations have been adversely affected, even if not all schools suffered severe damage.

Advertisement

"We will continue to consult with our local government, law enforcement and emergency management partners to assess our ability to safely open later in the week and will provide you with an update on our status after progress has been made to restore power and open roads," Horton wrote. "I appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this very difficult time."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.