Coweta County Schools' open sign-up period for second semester

The Coweta County School System announced on Thursday that parents will have the opportunity to choose their student's second-semester instructional model during an open sign-up period.

From Monday, December 7 until Friday, Dec. 11, parents can opt-in for face-to-face or virtual instruction for their child.

This decision will impact the entire second semester running from January 5 through the end of May.

Parents that want their children’s learning plan to stay as-is, do not need to take an action.

Parents can learn more by clicking here.

