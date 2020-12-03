Coweta County Schools' open sign-up period for second semester
article
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The Coweta County School System announced on Thursday that parents will have the opportunity to choose their student's second-semester instructional model during an open sign-up period.
From Monday, December 7 until Friday, Dec. 11, parents can opt-in for face-to-face or virtual instruction for their child.
This decision will impact the entire second semester running from January 5 through the end of May.
Parents that want their children’s learning plan to stay as-is, do not need to take an action.
Parents can learn more by clicking here.
