Man convicted of impersonating officer to rob people in 2013 leads high-speed chase

Coweta County deputies said they tried to pull over a man for an expired tag, but he hit the gas. It wasn't until after he was caught that deputies realized why he likely ran.

Torrez Seymore, 36, reportedly led a high-speed chase, but lost control on a turn and hit a utility pole head-on.

That's when Seymore, who was uninjured, could be seen via body camera footage hopping out of the car and making a run for it.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

The deputy chasing him deployed his Taser and arrested Seymore.

During the arrest, Seymore told the deputy he had a gun in the car and admitted to being on parole.

As it turns out, Seymore made headlines after being convicted as part of a robbery crew that posed as police officers with fake badges to break into their victims' homes and violently rob them at gunpoint.

Torrez Seymore (Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

According to federal records, he was released from prison in 2023 after serving ten years.

Deputies believe that's why he refused to pull over.