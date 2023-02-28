Man steals rental car from Coweta County dealership in middle of night, investigators say

Coweta County investigators are searching for a man who helped himself to a new car in the middle of the night. This is not the first time that dealership the man burglarized has been hit.

In this latest case, surveillance video captured a hooded man walking onto the lot late at night at the Newnan Peachtree Dodge Jeep Ram dealership.

Investigators say what happened next is similar to crimes they’ve seen at other dealerships and car rental businesses. The man simply cranks the car remotely with a key fob, and then drives off the lot.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Officials say the hooded suspect walked right on to the lot and cranked the car remotely with a key fob before driving off the lot. (Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office) From: Supplied

It was a 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, and investigators believe he somehow had the key with him.

Investigators say car rental customers have been keeping the key fobs when turning the car in. Then, going back and stealing the vehicle later. This particular car was also a rental, so they believe it could be someone connected to a ring. Deputies need the public's help in identifying him and locating the car.

Officials arrested the three suspects for targeting the same dealership in early February.

Earlier in February, deputies arrested three men attempting to break into cars at the same dealership. Coweta Sheriff’s deputies, Newnan Police officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers surrounded the dealership and captured the three men hiding. They say all three were armed.

Under arrest, 27-year-old Deon Johnson, 20-year-old Jeremy Lowe and 20-year-old Nicholas West. All three are facing numerous felony charges.

Coweta investigators say the dealership recently installed Flock license plate readers on the street in front of the car lot as well as the drive leading into. The cameras are marked with a warning of 24 hour surveillance.

Again, investigators are looking for the public’s help in identifying the first person we showed you who is accused of making off with the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer.

If you have any information contact the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.