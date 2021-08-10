Conyers man charged with break-ins at Newnan car dealership

A Conyers man is facing more than a dozen charges when security at a Newnan car dealership called 911 after spotting him on surveillance video allegedly breaking into cars.

Deputies here in Coweta County said Cadarius Demetrius George was a long way from his home in Conyers. They are looking into whether he traveled all this way to target Newnan car dealerships.

Surveillance video from Southtowne Motors in Coweta County allegedly shows the 20-year-old man breaking into cars at the dealership, authorities said.

Deputies said security at the car lot monitors these cameras after hours, spotted George prowling in the lot, and called 911.

Newnan car dealerships have been the prey of nighttime thieves in the past. And so, both law enforcement and the car companies stay on top of these after-hours visitors by both monitoring these cameras and responding quickly to emergency calls.

Deputies said George tried to run and hide but was no match for a sheriff’s office K-9.

Deputies have charged George with 13 counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony, three counts of entering auto, prowling, obstruction, and drug possession.

