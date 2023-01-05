5 unbuckled kids found in backseat of car after high-speed chase, Georgia deputies say

A Powder Springs mother is in big trouble with the law after officers find five unbuckled children in the backseat of the car she was driving. Coweta County deputies say she led them on a high-speed chase down Interstate 85, in the rain at over 120 mph.

Deputies say they pulled over the Dodge Charger for driving in the rain without headlights on.

Investigators say driver Gloris Hairston, 30, is form Powder Springs. Deputies say her driver’s license has been suspended six times and it was not valid that day either.

Deputies say passenger, Tramaine Denson, 25, from Union City, owned the Charger. He was wanted for probation violation for aggravated assault in Fulton County. Deputies also say Los Angeles Police wanted him for a firearms charge and warned he might be dangerous to law enforcement.

The deputy who pulled the Charger over says he could not see who was in the backseat, but could see Hairston’s hand on the gear shift. They say it was Denson who suddenly shifted the car into drive and yelled for her to pull out.

Deputies say in the chase that followed, Hairston speed topped out at 124 mph.

The body camera video shows her hit another SUV and not stop. The deputy says he tried to pin her in, but the Charger pushed him out into oncoming traffic.

Eventually, a deputy performed a PIT Maneuver on the Charger and it spun out of control.

Investigators say the video shows Tramaine Denson make a run for it, but he would be tackled by a deputy and arrested. Hairston, deputies say, surrendered.

Wedged into the small backseat of the Charger, deputies say they found Hairston’s five children, ages 4, 5, 9,11, and 12. None of them buckled, deputies say.

Investigators say deputies also found a loaded gun and drugs.

Gloris Hairston and Tramaine Denson (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say Gloris Hairston is facing serious felony charges of aggravated assault, hit-and-run, fleeing and attempting to elude, drug possession, child safety seat violations and cruelty to children.

Tramaine Denson is facing weapons and drug charges, as well as fleeing, along with the warrants from Fulton County and LA.

Deputies say the children were unhurt and were turned over to a relative.