Coweta County man uses checkout scam to pay Kool-Aid price for Legos, deputies say

Coweta County deputies are searching for a suspect they say hit up multiple Dollar General stores across the county swiping Kool-Aid packets at the register in order to take home bags of Legos for a much cheaper price.

Deputies said the crime happened on Jan. 26. Deputies said the suspect was first seen doing this at the Newnan Dollar General on 1108 E. Highway 16. He then went to a second Dollar General store in Sharsburg where they said he did the same thing.

The suspect was described as an older white male wearing a U.S. Navy Blue Angels hat.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Coweta County Sheriff's Office at 770-253-1502.