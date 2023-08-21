Coweta County man accused of stealing neighbor's porch

An Arnco man is accused of being a porch pirate, literally stealing a porch from a neighbor's front yard.

Robin Swanger is facing a felony charge. Investigators say it happened on Clemit Harris Road in Arnco, and although the property from which the porch was stolen has the appearance of being abandoned, the owner says the stuff on it was not up for grabs.

For one thing there were no trespassing signs up, and investigators say Swanger blew past them when he helped himself to a wooden porch left on the property when the home was taken away.

"It’s a full 8x10 porch. It would be what goes onto an hour for entry and exit," said Investigator Chris Stapler with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Porch pirate is a term usually referring to a suspect accused of stealing packages from someone’s doorstep.

Investigators have dubbed Swanger a literal porch pirate for the theft, which has earned him a felony charge.

Deputies say they had been in the lookout for Swanger for several days and say they were called to house for a domestic disturbance.

At the time of his arrest investigators charged Stapler with two counts of domestic violence including battery. He also faces a felony charge of theft for the porch.