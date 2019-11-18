Coweta County jewelry store hit twice in weeks
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Coweta County jewelry store was hit twice in a matter of weeks.
Monday, deputies released a new video of the burglar in action.
Investigators said last month, a man used a rock to try to break into Morgan Jewelers.
Deputies said he set off the alarm but didn't break the glass.
This weekend, a new video shows a man hurling a larger rock through the glass storefront.
This time he got away with jewelry.
Investigators believe the same guy is responsible for both crimes because of the clothes he was wearing.