Coweta County jewelry store hit twice in weeks

A Coweta County jewelry store was hit twice in a matter of weeks.

Monday, deputies released a new video of the burglar in action.

Investigators said last month, a man used a rock to try to break into Morgan Jewelers.

Deputies said he set off the alarm but didn't break the glass.

This weekend, a new video shows a man hurling a larger rock through the glass storefront.

This time he got away with jewelry.

Investigators believe the same guy is responsible for both crimes because of the clothes he was wearing.