Coweta County inmate found hanging in jail cell, authorities say

The Brief Coweta County inmate found unresponsive in cell with a bedsheet tied around his neck on April 18. Lifesaving efforts were made, but the inmate was pronounced dead at Newnan Piedmont Hospital. Investigation is underway, and the case is being treated as an apparent suicide.



Authorities in Coweta County are investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his jail cell Friday morning.

What we know:

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, detention officers were alerted by another inmate on April 18 that a fellow inmate was unresponsive with a bedsheet tied around his neck. Officers responded immediately and began administering lifesaving measures.

Coweta County Fire Rescue EMS arrived within minutes and took over medical care. The inmate was then transported to Newnan Piedmont Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Coweta County Criminal Investigation Unit is leading the investigation. Officials say the incident is being treated as an apparent suicide.

What we don't know:

The identity of the inmate has not yet been released, pending notification of the family.