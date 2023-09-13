Teen totals dad's luxury car in high-speed chase with deputies | 'I thought I could get away'

A Douglasville teen was clocked at over 150 mph on Interstate 85 Tuesday. He’s now facing felony charges in Coweta County. The chase ended when the teen totaled his father’s luxury car in a crash that was caught on camera.

Deputies say 17-year-old Rodney Frank was in his father’s Infiniti Q50 when it went airborne at a high speed, catapulted over a guardrail and landed in the woods below.

It was deep into the woods where Coweta County deputies placed the Douglasville teen in cuffs. He was miraculously unharmed.

The pursuing deputy said he asked Frank why he ran. The answer was that he "thought he could get away."

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Coweta County deputies say 17-year-old Rodney Frank led them on a high-speed chase in his father's luxury car which he took out for a joyride. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say they clocked the Infinity at 95 mph in a 70 mph zone. They say the car then sped up to over 150 mph. The teen driver allegedly passed cars on the shoulder and weaved in out of traffic.

A nearby deputy on a hunch stopped traffic at the I-85 exit 44 northbound ramp. A move that might have saved lives when the Infiniti took that exit at a high speed and lost control and went airborne off a 40-foot embankment.

Frank told deputies the Infiniti belonged to his father. It was totaled in the wreck.

Authorities say they have charged the 17-year-old with felony fleeing, possession of narcotics for a THC vape pen, speeding and reckless driving.