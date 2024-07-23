Volunteers renovating Coweta County home after house fire kills 6

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Volunteers in Coweta County have taken on a big project to help the victims of a house fire that tragically killed six family members in June.

The Bonner family was renovating a home on Macedonia Road, which was why they were staying with relatives just down the road in a home where a massive fire broke out, killing their young son and five others in their extended family.

An army of volunteers and Coweta County businesses have stepped up to take over the renovation for the family. Jason Jordan and Dee Grubbs, the co-project managers, toured the inside with FOX 5 just after a crew tore out the interior down to the studs. A big job is ahead. But it's also a gratifying one.

"It is very special," said Jordan. "Dozens of local contractors have pledged materials and labor. And crews are working as fast as they can to help this family as they grieve and recover from this devastating fire. If you are a local contractor with a heart to help, there are immediate needs.

In addition to some materials and specific labor, there are opportunities for others to help in the clean cleanup and small jobs.

Funds are also needed, so a golf tournament is in the works. Any donations made will be tax-deductible.

A GoFundMe campaign was created in June to help the family rebuild after their tragic loss.